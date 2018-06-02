Columbia Soccer Rolls Past Lindenwood

COLUMBIA - The Cougar soccer team picked up a victory Saturday during the Columbia College Homecoming celebrations, knocking off Lindenwood University - Belleville by a score of 4-2.

All four Cougar goals were scored in the first half.



The Cougars are ranked No. 15 in the latest NAIA Top 25 Poll and with today's win they push their overall record to 8-2.



Marko Paunovic put Columbia on the board first, scoring off an assist from Tim Tevlin in the 6th minute of action. Paunovic added his second of the game and fourth of the season in the 23rd minute off an assist from Trey Bristow.



Bristow then put the Cougars ahead with a goal of his own in the 32nd minute when he found the back of the net off a pass from Liam Cain. Tevlin gave Columbia their fourth goal in the 38th minute.



Adalberto Hernandez gave Lindenwood back-to-back goals in the 53rd and 54th minute, but it wasn't enough as the Cougars held on to secure the 4-2 victory.



Goaltenders Matt McKenna and Brady Wulff combined for the win.



The Cougars return to the field on Tuesday, October 4th when they host non-conference foe Bellevue (Neb.) University. Kickoff is set for 4 P.M. at Owens Soccer Stadium.