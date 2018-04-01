Columbia staff will join residents to clean up Douglass Park, nearby roads

COLUMBIA - City staff will clean up Columbia in its fifth "Operation Clean Streets" April 14.

The program is an employee work day focused on cleaning street curbs and sidewalks, picking up litter along streets, painting street markings, clearing vegetation and working in parks. This year staff will be in Douglass Park and on nearby streets. Drivers should use caution in the area.

Sixty city employees will be working on the project, and they ask residents to join. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Douglass Park. Volunteers will get lunch.

The Office of Neighborhood Services has placed two dumpsters on Fifth Street to help "Operation Clean Streets." One is near the park and one is near the intersection with Hickman Avenue. Residents can use them as well.

Dumpsters will be available through April 17. City staff will also pick up waste tires from residents in the neighborhood on Friday morning.

According to a press release, Friday's "Operation Clean Streets" is focused on Columbia's Central Strategic Planning Neighborhood. The goal of the project is to improve the look of Columbia's neighborhoods, build relationships with residents, and provide city employees an opportunity to engage with residents and each another.

Columbia residents interested in volunteering or who want to learn more can contact the Office of Neighborhood Services at 573-817-5050.