Columbia Star Dinner Train Set To Go

COLUMBIA - New tableware, fresh tableclothes, and a sparkling kitchen. The Columbia Star Dinner Train is prepared to set off.

Dee Ann McKinney, the Strategic Planning/Research Director for Missouri Division of Tourism, cannot stop expressing her fever for the dinner train and how it will benefit tourism in Columbia.

"I think Americans have always loved trains. And this is quite cool for Columbia to get this particular entity because I think it gonna be a great economic boom. And it is just something that is really fun for not only people in Columbia but something for visitors to do, you know, when they come." McKinney said.

The Dinner Train will depart each Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and the Sunday brunch train will depart at 11:30 a.m. The trip spans 3 hours between Columbia and Centralia. Passengers will board the Dinner Train at its headquarters at 6501 North Brown Station Road, located just off Paris Road.

People are encouraged to make reservations for the train. In addition, the inquiry form can be filled out online at dinnertrain.com.

The cost is $69.96 per person (tax and gratuity not included) for Friday and Saturday evening runs. The Sunday brunch run will cost $49 per person.

The disability community has spoken up against the train with concerns about the Dinner Train's lack of accessibility.