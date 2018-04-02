Columbia Star Dinner Train still owes city thousands

COLUMBIA (AP) - The president of Columbia Star Dinner Train says plans are in the works to pay the city of Columbia back almost $12,000 in overdue rent and utilities and move operations to another city.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that B. Allen Brown has not settled his debt with the city, which shut down the locomotive three months ago.

City Manager Tony St. Romaine says invoices have been sent to Brown, but the city has not received a response so far.

Columbia Star Dinner Train was under contract to pay the city for the use of a locomotive, a rail line, office space and water and electricity. The city will not release the property, which includes the train cars, until it has been paid back.

Brown says in an interview that he'll announce his plans within 30 days.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the most recent information.]