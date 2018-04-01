Columbia stores celebrate Small Business Saturday

COLUMBIA - After big chain stores hosted shoppers on Black Friday, smaller stores offered their own deals on Small Business Saturday.

Janie Backs, a sales associate at Muse Clothing, said shoppers need to know after-Thanksgiving deals are not just at the mall.

"It's defintely important to have days like this because people need to know that sales happen not only at the mall but here too" Backs said. "And it's important just to promote small businesses. We're really close with the shops around us too so we wanted to make sure that they're doing well and we're doing well."

The National Federation of Independent Business said in a news release consumers spent $5.7 billion at locally-owned shops and restaurants on Small Business Saturday last year, up 3.6 percent from 2012. NFIB and American Express released a survey saying 78 percent of shoppers plan to spend the same amount or more this year.

"It's important for people to shop at small businesses because when you shop at big chain stores it helps the economy, but when you shop at small businesses it helps your town thrive," Backs said. "I think that's really important especially for Columbia because we're a really small-knit town. Everyone pretty much loves everyone and it's really nice when people shop at stores like these because it keeps us all really close. I love that."

Backs said there hasn't been a big rush like those on Black Friday, but the store has seen a steady flow of people. She said her favorite part of the day has been meeting people who haven't shopped at Muse before.

NFIB has a map of independent business on its website.