Columbia Students Outperforming State on ACT

COLUMBIA - Students at Columbia public schools are outperforming their state and national peers in the ACT exam in 2012.

Columbia scored an average composite score of 23.4, while students in Missouri scored an average of 21.6. The national average is 21.1.

The scores in English, mathematics, reading and science remained constant.

The percent of the graduating class taking the ACT and scoring at or above the college readiness mark is significnatly higher than state and national averages in all subject areas too.

The Columbia Public School district said they continue to encourage students to take the ACT exam. In 2012, 873 students took the exam and 788 took it in 2003.

The ACT is America's most widely accepted college entrance exam. It asseses high school students' general educational development and their preparation to complete college-level work.