Columbia Students Walk to School for International Day

COLUMBIA - On October 6, students from all over the nation and 42 countries are taking part in the International Walk to School Day event. The event aims to create a safe atmosphere for children who walk to school, and volunteers not only received background checks but also received special training for the event.

Six Columbia elementary schools will participate, including Robert E. Lee, West Boulevard, Russell Boulevard, Fairview, Mill Creek and Shepard Boulevard. Students will meet at 8 a.m. at multiple locations throughout Columbia. Police will direct traffic at Russell Boulevard and Broadway.