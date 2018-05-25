Columbia Superintendent to Speak on April Bond Issue

4 years 2 months 1 week ago Tuesday, March 18 2014 Mar 18, 2014 Tuesday, March 18, 2014 6:28:00 AM CDT March 18, 2014 in News
By: Meredith Miller, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School Superintendent Chris Belcher will hold a meeting Tuesday at the Rock Bridge Hyvee to discuss the April bond issue.

The current bond is the third issue in the ten-year faculty and bond plan

The previous bond issued in 2010 was a $120 million bond with no tax increases. The money for this project went to the construction of an elementary school next to Battle High School. Construction for this elementary school will be competed in August 2015.

Another bond issue in 2012 was a $50 million bond issue that included the construction of another elementary school southwest of Columbia. This project was created to help overcrowding in several schools, especially the Mill Creek Elementary School.

The current April bond issue is another $50 million bond. The money for this project will go toward rebuilding Cedar Ridge Elementary. The project is meant to replace the multiple classroom trailers currently at Cedar Ridge.

Three more bond issue for the 10-year plan will be voted on in 2016, 2018 and 2020. All three will be a $40 million bond issue with no tax increase.

All of the bond issue plans also include school structure improvements, roof improvements and technology improvements.

 

