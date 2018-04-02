Columbia Surveys Sidewalks

Some roads make it difficult for pedestrians to get by.

"It's a dangerous place to be," complained bicyclist Joel McCune. "There's no sidewalks."

The city received $6 million from the federal government to spend on sidewalks and streets.

The Columbia City Council wants to use $3 million to make room for sidewalks and widen Scott Boulevard at Chapel Hill Road to make it more accessible for pedestrians.

"Scott Boulevard I pretty much avoid even though I live on this side of town," McCune added.

The Department of Planning said the city council will check every street in the city each year, then decide which ones need fixing based on how close they are to bus routes, schools and shopping.

Residents also can start neighborhood petitions to give to the council, then speak at its public meetings.

You can find request forms for speaking time on the Columbia city web site.