Columbia talks about raising age to buy tobacco to 21

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - Columbia City Council members are studying whether to ban indoor use of electronic cigarettes indoors and raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products in the city to 21.

The City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to send the proposal to a city health and substance abuse board for review. The minimum age for tobacco purchases is now 18.

Columbia banned smoking at bars, restaurants and other indoor public places in 2007.

The proposed restriction on electronic cigarettes follows last week's vote by the Legislature to override Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of a bill barring sales of the devices to people under 18.