Columbia teen dies in vehicle crash

COLUMBIA - One teenager died and three other people were injured in a vehicle crash Saturday night, the Columbia Police Department announced Sunday.

Officers said 23-year-old Jeremiah K. Lynne was speeding southbound on Garth Avenue in an effort to flee an attempted traffic stop. Police said the officer who attempted the traffic stop lost sight of Lynne's vehicle due to "erratic driving behavior."

Police said 41-year-old Shelia A. Lankford was also driving southbound on Garth Avenue. When Lankford attempted to turn left onto Ash Street, Lynne tried to pass her, and didn't stop at a stop sign, according to officers.

Lynne's vehicle crashed into Lankford's vehicle at the intersection of Garth Avenue and Ash Street, CPD said. After the impact Lynne's vehicle veered left and hit a utility pole, according to officers.

According to CPD, 19-year-old Skylar L. Littleton was a passenger in Lynne's vehicle. Police said she was taken to the hospital after the crash where she was pronounced dead.

Brittany R. Hart, 24, was a passenger in Lankford's vehicle at the time of the crash. Police said Hart, Lankford and Lynne were all injured in the crash.