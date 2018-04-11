Columbia Teenager Injured in Shooting
Police responded first to information from a local hospital that they were treating a patient with a gunshot wound.
At the hospital, officers spoke to the victim, who said he was walking in the 600 block of Claudell Lane when a vehivle approached him. The victim said shots were fired from the vehicle and that he was hit in the foot as he ran.
The victim became uncooperative as the questioning continued.
Officers went to the scene but didn't find any evidence that it was the actual location of the incident.
