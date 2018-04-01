Columbia Test Disaster Preparedness

COLUMBIA - Dozens of volunteers ran a mock disaster drill with city officials on Wednesday at the Christian Fellowship Church.

They tested the way the city manages volunteers who come out in responce to a disaster.

Volunteers pretended to be characters from youngsters dropped by their parents to elderly women simply dropping off clothes.

"Even though we've done this in the past it's always good to test it and make sure that we understand how we could react," said Leigh Britt, City of Columbia's Manager of Neighborhood Services.

One of the participants Muslimah Carpenter, a high school freshman, became an old woman donating clothes she had at home.

"I've never really been caught in a disater but just in case that does happen I would want to know what to do," said Carpenter.

Several agencies participated in the drill. The city hopes to run another drill later in the year.