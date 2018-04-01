Columbia To Choose City Council Members

COLUMBIA - Columbia residents will elect two new members to the Columbia City Council on Tuesday. The second ward has three candidates and the sixth ward has two candidates for city council. Mike Atkinson, Bill Pauls and Michael Trapp are running for the second ward. The sixth ward council member is between the incumbent Barbara Hoppe and Bill Tillotson.

Trapp's top priority is road maintenance and sidewalk construction. Paul's is safety and Trapp's is cutting spending.

Both Sixth Ward candidates are concerned with improving infrastructure in the city. Hoppe, though is most concerned with the airport, while Tillotson is concerned with street repair.

Voting will last from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for registered Boone County voters.