Columbia to hold first in series of community policing meetings

1 day 3 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 7:34:00 AM CDT May 23, 2018 in News
By: Sierra Morris, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA- The city of Columbia will hold the first of seven community policing meetings Wednesday evening. Each meeting is set in a different city ward in an effort to make the meetings accessible to all residents. Wednesday's meeting will be at Daniel Boone Regional Library.

The meetings are supposed to gather the community’s input on the new community policing plans. Columbia Police Sgt. Robert Fox said it is important for residents to attend the meetings.

“This is an opportunity to give input on policing in Columbia for the next 20 years. The meetings are an opportunity for the kind of policing that they want in their neighborhoods or communities,” Fox said.

City Manager Mike Matthes appointed Sgt. Fox in February, as the head of Columbia’s community policing efforts. Fox said he will use the community’s input in the plan he presents to the city council in August.

“The plan is going to be a collection of the input from people in the community and all stakeholders,” Fox said.  

Fourth ward Council member, Ian Thomas, is anxious to see what Fox has planned.

“This is a midpoint of a big cultural transition,“ Thomas said.

The meetings will start with group discussion on the current state of Columbia’s policing. The room will then break into smaller table discussions. Each table will have an officer there to hear ideas.

Residents are asked to define what community policing means for Columbia.  President of Columbia’s NAACP, Mary Ratliff, already has her own definition of the term.

“Community policing says to me that the people who are in the area have established a relationship with the people that they serve. So, that when crimes happen or when things happen that people will feel comfortable contacting that officer,”  Ratliff said.

For information on upcoming meetings head to Como.gov.

More News

Grid
List

Investigators: Russian military missile downed Flight MH17
Investigators: Russian military missile downed Flight MH17
BUNNIK, Netherlands (AP) — An international team of investigators said Thursday that detailed analysis of video images and photos... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 5:58:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Hundreds of Missourians' hunting licenses could be revoked
Hundreds of Missourians' hunting licenses could be revoked
JEFFERSON CITY - Potentially more than one thousand Missourians could lose their hunting, fishing and trapping licenses after a Department... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 2:27:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Judge rules President Trump can't block critics on Twitter
Judge rules President Trump can't block critics on Twitter
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump is violating the First Amendment when he... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 7:10:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in Continuous News

Federal court rules in favor of transgender Missouri inmate
Federal court rules in favor of transgender Missouri inmate
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal district court in St. Louis has ruled that the Missouri prison system must... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:48:22 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
MID-MISSOURI - If you look at the forecast you can easily tell that summer is here early. Don't forget that... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:43:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in Weather

Missouri Chamber report highlights statewide skills gap, outlines solutions
Missouri Chamber report highlights statewide skills gap, outlines solutions
JEFFERSON CITY - A new report by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce identifies challenges in the Missouri workforce. The... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

NFL owners say players must stand for the National Anthem
NFL owners say players must stand for the National Anthem
(CNN) - NFL players must stand during the National Anthem this season, team owners decided Wednesday, a reaction to fierce... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:36:38 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Animal tethers no match for heat
Animal tethers no match for heat
JEFFERSON CITY - Temperatures are rising, and one expert says animals need more attention when tethered outside. "Heat exhaustion... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:07:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Homemade explosives found in Cole County man's home and car
Homemade explosives found in Cole County man's home and car
COLE COUNTY - Cole County deputies say a man accused of having pipe bombs was cooperative when they asked to... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Gov. Greitens makes appearance at gun competition
Gov. Greitens makes appearance at gun competition
HALLSVILLE - The NRA Bianchi Cup happens every year in Missouri, however this year, embattled Gov. Eric Greitens made an... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:40:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

CPD introduces community policing initiative to Columbia residents
CPD introduces community policing initiative to Columbia residents
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department wants feedback from residents on its community policing initiative. A meeting Wednesday gave people... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

House special committee continues reading of witness transcript
House special committee continues reading of witness transcript
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee continued reading the transcript of the testimony of the woman involved in... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Tax credit revision could bring more amateur sporting events to Mid-Missouri
Tax credit revision could bring more amateur sporting events to Mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- A revision to Missouri's amateur sports tax credit program could bring more sporting events to Mid-Missouri. The... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:04:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Former California police chief accused of stealing, forgery
Former California police chief accused of stealing, forgery
CALIFORNIA - The Moniteau County prosecutor filed criminal charges against the former California police chief Wednesday. Former police chief... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 2:15:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Federal audit cites potential conflict over Missouri grant
Federal audit cites potential conflict over Missouri grant
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A top official at Missouri's Department of Public Safety had a potential conflict of interest when... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Live-music industry changes as collectors drop hammer on royalty fees
Live-music industry changes as collectors drop hammer on royalty fees
LAKE OZARK- Businesses in mid-Missouri face a steep choice when it comes to having live entertainment -- lose the music... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 1:53:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

The Latest: Judge weighs subpoena of pro-Greitens group
The Latest: Judge weighs subpoena of pro-Greitens group
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri judge is weighing whether a secretive nonprofit group that supports Gov. Eric Greitens' agenda... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 1:08:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect accused of having pipe bombs identified
UPDATE: Suspect accused of having pipe bombs identified
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Wednesday against a man suspected of having pipe bombs and... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 10:30:00 AM CDT May 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 68°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8am 72°
9am 76°
10am 79°
11am 82°