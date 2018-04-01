Columbia to Host Special Olympics Missouri

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Special Olympics Missouri has announced that it will hold its summer games in Columbia starting next year.

The three-day Missouri summer games will begin May 29, 2012, and the event will be held in Columbia for each of the next three years. It will be the second time the event will be held in Columbia.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Columbia also hosted the games from 2002 to 2007. Since 2007, the event has been held in

Springfield. Former Columbia Police Chief Randy Boehm serves as chairman for the Special Olympics Missouri board of directors. He said the games will bring up to 4,000 athletes, coaches and staff to Columbia, and more than 1,500 spectators.