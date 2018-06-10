Columbia to Overlay Pavement

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works Department will begin pavement milling and overlay on 15 different roads.

This work will result in temporary lane restrictions for all of August. Parking on the street will also be restricted during this period.

Here's a list of all the streets where work will begin:

Rogers Street - Eighth Street to Providence Road

Fifth Street - Elem Street to Rollins Road

Wilson Avenue - College Avenue to east end

Beverly Drive - I-70 Drive to Bernadette Drive

Rowe Lane - London Drive to Jean Rae Drive

Fairview Road - Worley Street - Broadway

Broadhead Street - West Boulevard to Anderson Avenue

Wakefield Drive - Eastham Drive to Chatham Drive

Godfrey Drive - Green Meadows Road to Wakefield Drive

Kyle Drive - Hillshire Drive to Lloyd Court

Katy Lane - various sections

Hillshire Drive - Wakefield Drive to Lloyd Court

Hutchens Drive - I-70 Drive SW to Bernadette Drive

Oakland Gravel Road - Grace Ellen Drive to Brown School Road