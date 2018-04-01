Columbia to Participate in Statewide Tornado Drill Tuesday

COLUMBIA - The Columbia and Boone County Office of Emergency Management will take part in the annual statewide tornado drill Tuesday.

The drill is part of severe weather awareness week.

More than 80 sirens will sound across Boone County around 1:30 p.m. The Boone County Office of Emergency Management says residents should use the drill as an opportunity to review their disaster plans.