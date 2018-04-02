Columbia to Study City Use of Fluoride in Water

COLUMBIA (AP) - The city of Columbia is examining its use of fluoride in the municipal water supply after a citizen raised questions about the long-standing practice.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that City Council member Barbara Hoppe asked city officials to submit a report to council based on a presentation by Columbia resident Amy Bremer at the Nov. 19 council meeting.

The Centers for Disease Control says that nearly three-quarters of Americans who use community water systems drink fluouridated water, which has been added to municipal systems since the 1940s to promote dental health. Opponents say it also has harmful effects, especially in infants.