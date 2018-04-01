Columbia to talk about adding speed bumps to school zone

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council plans to hold a public hearing Monday at its regular meeting to talk about adding speed bumps to Derby Ridge Drive. The road runs right past Derby Ridge Elementary School.

The road predominantly has a 25 mph speed limit. However, according to the Neighborhood Traffic Management Prorgram (NTMP), the average speed of a car traveling down Derby Ridge Drive was 39.65. Over 2,400 vehicles per day travel on that road.

Early estimates project eight speed bumps would cost around $32,000. The speed bumps would have to be replaced every fifteen years.

Original meetings held by intersted parties discussed two different plans, one proposing putting speed bumps north of Smiley Lane all the way to Brown Ridge Road; the other one proposing to put speed bumps south of Smiley Lane all the way to Blue Ridge Road. They decided to propose adding eight total speed bumps, with four north of Smiley Lane and four south of Smiley Lane.