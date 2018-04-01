Columbia Toy Drive Seeks to Bolster Low Donations

COLUMBIA - A representative from Columbia Parks and Recreation said the Holiday Toys for Columbia's Youth annual toy drive has only raised half of the money it typically raises by this time of the holiday season. Camren Cross, Columbia Recreation Supervisor, said he expects upwards of 350 people to request donations this year.



"Our toy drive is strictly Columbians giving to Columbians," said Cross. "We're hoping people will open their hearts."



Cross also said folks who sign up to receive donations from Holiday Toys for Columbia's Youth do so because they did not make the lists for bigger toy drives like the Salvation Army and Voluntary Action Drive.



"We all share lists," said Cross. "There are no double or triple dippers."



Cross said the toy drive focuses on ages 14-years-old and younger, anyone wishing to donate brand new or gently used toys for that age group can drop off donations at Parks and Recreation Administration or the Armory Sports Center, proofs of purchase are needed for brand new toys.



Monetary donations are accepted at either location, however the Parks and Recreation Administration is the only location able to accept debit donations, Cross said a letter of receipt for tax purposes is given for every monetary donation.









