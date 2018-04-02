Columbia Transit Adds Gameday Shuttles

COLUMBIA - MU football conference play is picking up and traffic in town may be slowing down this weekend. Football fans have cheaper traffic options for this week's game. Columbia Transit is adding bus routes throughout the city to relieve the traffic congestion and create a more convenient option for football lovers starting Saturday afternoon. The shuttles will begin at 3 p.m. and will run every 10 minutes. Columbia Transit will only except payments of exactly $1.50 each way. Bus shuttles will stop near Faurot Field at Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive.

Pick-up points downtown include Wabash Station, Armory Parking Lot, Bleu Restaurant, Harpo's, Addison's Grill, Shiloh Bar & Grill, Flatbranch Pub and Bengals Bar & Grill.