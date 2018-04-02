Columbia Transit Begins Day With Limited Service

COLUMBIA - Due to road conditions and staff transportation issues, Columbia Transit will begin with limited service Friday.

Fixed routes 101 North and South, 102 North and East, 103 West and Northeast, 104 Southeast and West, and FastCAT will run limited schedules. Para-transit will also run, but only when completely necessary.

Routes 101-104 will begin service at their regular departure times (6:20-6:35 a.m.) with the goal of an 80 minute headway, but delays are expected as bus operaters slow for safety during these slick, snowy conditions.

Indian Hills is inaccessible. Riders will need to catch the 102 East at Ballenger.

FastCAT will have one bus and will run at a pace that is safe in the route area based on road conditions.

Due to campus closures all Tiger Line and Black and Gold routes have been canceled for the day.

As the day progresses if Columbia Transit is able to add more service, it will.

Riders with questions can call Columbia Transit customer service at 573-874-7282.