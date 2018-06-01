Columbia Transit Offers New App

COLUMBIA - Bus riders who use Columbia Transit busses will now have an easier time tracking their busses. Columbia Public works now has an free app for both iPhone and Andriod that allows users to track their busses through real-time GPS.

The app, DoubleMap can be used to track busses for any of the 21 routes available in Columbia.

People who do not have an iPhone or and Android can still use the app by visiting the Columbia Transit website.

The DoubleMap app costs the city over $168,000 to implement. Columbia Resident Angie Connelly said she likes the idea of the app. "Its a lot more convenient so you don't show up and then have to wait forever for the bus to show up," she said.

Columbia is just one of many cities that are now using the DoubleMap app to help make bus travel easier.