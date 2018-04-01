Columbia Treatment Plant Won't See Funding From Sewer Bond Until 2014

COLUMBIA - Columbia voters passed a sewer bond Tuesday night, but the Columbia Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant won't see that money until spring 2014.

Civil Engineer Erin Keys says in the meantime, the plant will complete current projects, and wait to begin any new construction.

Current projects are in different aspects of the design phase, including surveys, contacting property owners, and requiring easements.

The sewer bond has to be issued by the finance department before the plant will be able to put it to use.

The $32.3 million bond is divided into three sections.

Maintenance- $27.3 million

Sewer Extensions- $4.1 million

Financing Costs- $0.6 million

Keys said the maintenance projects covered by the bond will include manhole rehabilitation, lining the sanitary sewers, and improving their revenue program. Keys said the biggest part of the bond, the inflow and infiltration reduction, is working to make sure the bond impacts the most residents.

Sewer extensions will focus on completely new sewer projects. Keys said the only work done is preliminary designs.

The financing costs will be to cover the costs to administer the bonds to customers.

The bond will be paid by Columbia sewer utility customers. Customers should see an increase in bills averaging $3.00 a month over the next five years.