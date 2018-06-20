Columbia Tries for a New Park or Ice Rink

Columbians are used to their parks, and the city wants it to stay that way by encouraging voters to approve propositions 1 and 2 on Tuesday.

Both would be paid for by a 1/8 cent sales tax extension. One for five years and the other for two additional years.

But members of the Boone County Libertarian Party think Columbian's have paid enough for green space.

John Schultz the Boone County Libertarian Party Chair said, "Parks and recreation are nice; I enjoy Columbia's parks but I don't think we should continue the sales tax when five years ago the city said it will expire after five years."

Mayor Darwin Hindman said continued park development is necessary.

"People's recreation is an important element of what governments do and so I think that providing parks is basic, it's absolutely basic to what city governments do," said Mayor Hindman.

Proposition 2 would also be paid for through the 1/8 cent sales tax.

It would extend the tax for additional two years and raise $5 million for an ice skating rink and a multi-purpose recreation facility.

The facilities would be built on city-owned land next to the activities and recreation center between clinkscales and ash.

"The studies made by our parks and recreation people are that there is substantial demand for an ice rink and that it would pay 80% of its operating costs," commented Darwin Hindman.

"I'd love an ice rink, but I don't want my sales tax dollars going to it, so I would vote against proposition 2 for instance," said

The multi-purpose building would house a farmer's market and various athletic activities. These are things the Libertarian Party thinks should be privately funded.

The Boone County Libertarians are also opposed to proposition five which would be a new 1/8 cent sales tax to improve major streets and sidewalks.