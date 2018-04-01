Columbia TSA Agent Sentenced to Probation

COLUMBIA - A judge sentenced a Columbia TSA agent to five years probation Monday.

Department of Homeland Security officials arrested Eric Dunlap of Jefferson city in April after he stole a bag of money during a DHS honesty check. A DHS official posed as a traveler and gave Dunlap a bag with $500, claiming he had found it at the airport. Dunlap was later caught on tape leaving the airport with the bag.

After reviewing video surveillance footage, DHS officials also identified Dunlap as the employee suspected of removing items from passengers' bags.

Prosecutors charged Dunlap with a felony for stealing. He pleaded guilty in November.