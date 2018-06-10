Columbia Utilities changes billing system

COLUMBIA - Columbia Utilities customers will have to re-register if they pay utilities bills online or by phone because a new billing system was implemented Thursday.

"The goal of the new billing software is to provide greater transparency on the utility charges," a news release from Columbia Utilities said.

Utility bills will have itemized rates for utility services and graphs that track consumption.

Online customers can re-register online. Phone customers can re-register by calling 1-844-234-0641 or 573-874-7694.

Customers who use automatic bank payments will not be affected by the changes.