Columbia Utility Rates to Increase

"I wish, you know, it wouldn't happen," he admitted. "But, you know, it's already in the works, so I got to deal with it."

The Columbia City Council plans to pass an 8% utility rate increase later this month to help pay for higher electricity costs.

"We have to purchase energy as it goes," said Almeta Crayton, First Ward council member. "Utilities are up around the country and around the world."

Last month, voters approved a $60 million bond issue, if it hadn't passed, utility bills would have jumped even more dramatically. According to the city water and light department, a residential consumer could see an average increase of $5.38 per month.

It will help pay for a new transmission system and to put power lines underground, as well as to repair outdated equipment and to replace street lights.

"I'm just going to do what I got to do," said Lee. "You know, pay for it in order to keep my services."

The city council discussed the issue Tuesday night, but members won't vote on the entire city budget until later this month.