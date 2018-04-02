Columbia Veteran Gets New House
COLUMBIA - Show-Me Central Habitat for Humanity and Columbia-based VA Mortgage Center dedicated a home Thursday to Sergeant Chris Ruff and his wife Anne. VA Mortgage Center donated $60,000 to fund Show-Me Central's first "Veteran Build" project. This marks the 99th home Habitat for Humanity has built in Boone County.
Sergeant Ruff, his wife, and VA Mortgage Center Employers worked on the home every Friday and Saturday so it would be finished by Veterans Day. The Ruffs will also have to make monthly mortgage payments on the 3 bedroom, 2 bath house.
Ruff says it means the most to him and his wife that theycan finally consider themselves homeowners, "Now we'll actually be rooted into the community. We both really like Columbia. We both graduated from high school here, and we both really like Columbia, so it'd be nice to actually have a house in the community and feel that it's ours... no longer someone else's that we're kinda renting from." Ruff still finds himself taken aback by the whole process, "It's still unbelievable that we actually got picked and that we built a house and that soon we'll be living in it. I don't think it's still really hit us yet."
Columbia's VFW Post 280 commander Jo Palazzo came to the ceremony and presented Sergeant Ruff with a one-year free membership to the VFW. He stressed the importance of getting younger veterans involved in the organization, "What we try to do is we're trying to bring in a lot of the younger veteran's from Iraq and Afghanistan and see what the VFW has to offer them." Palazzo was pleased that Post 280 was able to be apart of the dedication ceremony saying, "This was a chance for us to give back to some of our younger Veterans."
