Columbia volunteers clean up trash around the city

This photo comes from KOMU 8 News viewer Thena Reading-Franssen.

This photo comes from KOMU 8 News viewer Sam Niplig.

This photo comes from KOMU 8 News viewer Daryn Stark.

This photo comes from KOMU 8 News viewer Hilary Orton-Howard Trammell.

COLUMBIA — Bright and early Saturday morning, volunteers collected trash along streets and trails, and in parks and streams.

About 1,300 volunteers registered to participate in the 20th annual Cleanup Columbia event, which the city's Volunteer Programs department organized.

According to a press release, the volunteers logged about 2,300 hours of service, and picked up about 1,700 bags of trash.

Some of the 140 locations included Stadium Boulevard, Providence Road, Grindstone Parkway, Rock Quarry Park and various neighborhoods.

Volunteer Columbia encouraged drivers to watch out for volunteers along major roadways.

