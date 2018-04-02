Columbia voters approve renewal of park sales tax

COLUMBIA - Columbia residents voted in favor of a six-year renewal of an eighth of a cent sales park tax Tuesday.

70.7 percent of the 8,554 Columbia residents who cast a ballot favored the renewal.

City officials said the renewal will raise about $18.4 million for the city. The funds will go toward maintaining parks and trails, funding trail extensions and building a new sports field house.

Columbia Parks and Recreation director Mike Griggs said the renewal of the tax will help improve more than the city’s parks.

Those who opposed the renewal said the city should focus funds in different areas.

Griggs said if the tax did not pass there would be a negative impact on park maintenance and new projects in the upcoming years.

In other election results, a tax increase did not pass in Harrisburg and voters in Cooper County also rejected a sales tax increase.