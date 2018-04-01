Columbia voters elect three city council members

COLUMBIA - Columbia voters elected two new city council members, and reelected the incumbent representing the Second Ward.

Clyde Ruffin won the First Ward with 24 percent of the vote. Ruffin will replace Ginny Chadwick. Ruffin beat out seven other candidates for the position.

Between Michael Trapp and Paul Love, Trapp won the Second Ward with 52 percent of the votes.

The Sixth Ward elected Elizabeth Peters over Ryan Euliss for the city council seat.

About 15 percent of registered voters in Boone County made it to the polls as expected.

The elected council members will be sworn in during a special meeting Monday. They officially begin their duties at the next regular meeting April 20.

