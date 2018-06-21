Columbia voters pass electric and sewer increase

COLUMBIA - Columbia voters passed Propositions 1 and 2 on Tuesday.

Proposition 1 won with 68 percent of the vote. Proposition 1 passing will allow a six percent utility rate increase gradually over the next several years. The increase will pay for the $63.1 million bond for upgrades and a new electric substation.

Proposition 2 won with 59 percent of the vote. Proposition 2 will raise storm water utility prices to pay for sewer projects.

A group opposing proposition one and two called Boone County for Liberty held a watch party at the Heidelberg while the city tallied the votes.

Despite the outcome of the vote, group spokesperson Steve Spellman said this election can create a conversation about funding infrastructure improvements.

"Voters deserve a counterpoint on everything," Spellman said. "There's always another side of the story, and we're helping to provide that."

The group said that it will still be a voice in the community despite both propositions passing.