Columbia Voters Weigh Paying Elected Officials

COLUMBIA (AP) - Columbia voters were heading to the polls to decide if their elected officials should be paid.



Proposition 1 on Tuesday's ballot would amend Columbia's city charter and give City Council members and the mayor an annual stipend. Council members would be paid $6,000 and the mayor $9,000 a year.



Supporters say the time commitment and expertise needed to serve on City Council is worth a modest payment. The measure would not allow council members to increase their own pay. But they would get paid more when other city employees also received raises.



It wouldn't go into effect until 2014.



Several former Columbia mayors were pushing the proposal.