Columbia Wants Input About Proposed Artwork

COLUMBIA - The Commission on Cultural Affairs and its Committee on Public Art recommended artist Joel Sager for the job of creating art for the fifth floor addition to City Hall. Now, bot the committee and the commission want to know what the public thinks about Sager's designs.

Sager is a professional artist living in Columbia. He serves as a curator at PS:Gallery and has done previous artwork for the city.

Those who wish to express their views about Sager's work can do so through an electroic comment box on the city's Cultural Affairs page.

The project is part of the city's Percent for Art program established by ordinance in 1997.