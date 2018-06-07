Columbia Water & Light Help Restore Power in Hannibal, Mo

COLUMBIA - Nine Columbia Water & Light linemen volunteered to help restore power in Hannibal, Missouri after a storm destroyed portions of the electric system on Monday night.

The linemen left for Hannibal on Tuesday will continue to help until the work is completed or they are needed in Columbia. The work is being coordinated through the Missouri Public Utility Alliance. The mutual aid program allows utility workers to help during wide-spread outages in other communities.

Columbia Water & Light pays the salaries of the linemen and then will be reimbursed by Hannibal's municipal utility.