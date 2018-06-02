Columbia Water and Light Restores Power to Most Customers

COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light has restored power to most of its customers after the heavy snow early this morning.

As of 3:00 p.m. there were three outages with fewer than 100 customers without power. The largest outage happened from 5:30 to 8:30 this morning when two circuits were down.

Smaller outages continued to be reported throughout the morning. It is estimated that there have been more than 4,000 customers without power at some point during the day.

Electric crews will continue to work on restoration efforts and customer reports of downed utility lines. Columbia Water & Light customers can report service problems by calling 573-875-2555.