Columbia Welcomes Greenbriar Trail

COLUMBIA - After recently being ranked as having the top trail system in the country, the state of Missouri opened another route for runners and bikers to try.

The Greenbriar trail connector in Columbia is a half-mile path linking the MKT trail and MU Recreation Trail.

Governor Jay Nixon helped cut the ribbon, welcoming Missourians to join him in his One Hundred Missouri Miles initiative.

One Hundred Missouri Miles is a statewide goal for Missourians to log one hundred miles of outdoor activity on the state's trail system, which Nixon says will not only boost use of the trails, but emphasize physical health as well.

"Communities like Columbia which have been leaders, and extenders like these give more and more people opportunities to be healthy and be outside," said Nixon.

Nixon challenged participants to help him reach the 100,000 mile mark by the end of the week, a stepping stone toward the one-million mile goal by the end of the summer.

Columbia residents braved the heat to attend the opening of the trail, and expressed their enthusiasm about the new path and the governor's cause.

"The hundred mile, Missouri miles is just another way for me to log and be accountable to make sure that I keep working out keep healthy and fit and I get to do this for years and years and years," said runner Paula Rawlings.

The goal for Greenbriar Trail is to make recreational activities like running and biking easier and more accessible for the 1,500 homes in the area.