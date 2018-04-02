Columbia woman arrested in connection to Subway robberies

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a woman Thursday morning in connection to robberies at Subway restaurants on June 19 and July 2.

The first robbery occured at the Subway on Paris Road, while the seccond happened at the Ninth Street location.

Officers arrested Shearley Marie McCurry, 35, for two counts of robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

McCurry was a former employee at several different Subway’s in Columbia prior to the robberies.