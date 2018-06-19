Columbia Woman Dead in I-70 Crash

COLUMBIA - A 20-year-old woman is dead after a car crash on Interstate 70 about 10 miles west of Boonville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Heather Cole of Columbia.

Sara Buxton, 20, was an occupant in Cole's vehicle and is in serious condition after being flown to University Hospital.

The accident happened early Friday morning when Cole's vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailor driven by 24-year-old Aleksandr Yefanov.

(Editor's Note: This story has been edited to correct a factual error).