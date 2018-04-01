Columbia Woman Dies in Car Crash

An elderly Columbia woman died in a car crash at the intersection of Starke Avenue and Oakland Gravel Road, just north of Columbia Thursday morning.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said 81-year old Betty G. Kemper died after a Kenworth dump truck turned into the path of her GMC SUV in the intersection.

Kemper was transported by ambulance to the University of Missouri-Columbia Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff says she was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.