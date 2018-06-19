Columbia Woman Dies in Car Crash

COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman died in an automobile crash Tuesday evening in Boone County.

Mary Rogers-Hart, 49, was traveling south on Route VV approximately 100 yards north of Mauller Road, when her vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway.

Rogers-Hart then overcorrected her vehicle and traveled off the left side of the roadway. She then struck a tree and overturned her car.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident occurred at an unknown time Tuesday evening, but was reported into authorities around 7:40 Wednesday morning.

The patrol said Rogers-Hart was not wearing a seatbelt.