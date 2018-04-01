Columbia Woman Injured in Overnight I-70 Rollover Accident

COOPER COUNTY - A single-car overnight rollover accident left a Columbia woman with moderate injuries.

State Highway Patrol reports say 24-year-old Alicia C. Fonville was driving eastbound near the 112-mile marker on Interstate 70 just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Just west of the Missouri River bridge, her car went off the side of the road, through the median cables, and across westbound traffic.

The 2011 Ford Fiesta she was driving then hit an embankment and overturned.

Fonville was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.