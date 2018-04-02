Columbia woman no longer faces murder charge in baby's death

COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is no longer facing a murder charge in the death of her 8-month-old daughter.

According to the Boone County Circuit Court, Anna Steele's charges have been downgraded to child abuse or neglect and endangering the welfare of a child.

Steele's daughter, Finley, was pronounced dead in February 2014 after she was found not breathing in her home.

Police said their investigation showed the baby's cause of death was physical trauma.

Steele's boyfriend, Cody Baker, was also arrested in connection to the incident. He pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges in May 2014.