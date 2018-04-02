Columbia woman pleads guilty to involvement in child's death

BOONE COUNTY – Anna Steele pleaded guilty Monday to her involvement in the 2014 murder of her 8-month-old daughter Finley.

Steele, 25, pleaded guilty to abuse or neglect of a child and first-degree endangerment of a child. Steele was originally charged with second-degree murder but those charges were dropped and changed earlier this year.

Steele is set to be sentenced on January 4.

Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight said he recommended Steele be sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison.

During the trial of her then boyfriend Cody Baker, Steele said she is partially responsible for her daughter’s death because she allowed Baker around the child, even though there were suspicious events after he moved in. These included a rug burn on the back of Finley’s head, bruises on the baby’s arm and nose and placing pillows and blankets over the child’s head.

Baker was found guilty of second-degree-murder of the child in September and has not yet been sentenced.