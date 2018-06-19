Columbia Woman Tells Her Grandma's Titanic Story

6 years 2 months 6 days ago Thursday, April 12 2012 Apr 12, 2012 Thursday, April 12, 2012 5:57:00 PM CDT April 12, 2012 in News
By: Emily Spain
loading

COLUMBIA - This week the world remembers the Titanic tragedy that struck exactly 100 years ago. For Columbia woman Cynthia Harting, she's remembering her grandma Ruth Blanchard who survived the Titanic shipwreck. 

Harting shared with KOMU pictures, books and a cassette tape recording of Ruth telling her story.  

"This is the story of my experience of the Titanic disaster," Ruth said starting off the recording.

Harting said she hadn't listened to her grandma's tape recording in decades.

"I can't believe I'm hearing her voice," Harting said. "It's been 22 years since I've heard her voice. It's great to hear her again." 

On the tape, Ruth recalls the memory of her time on the ship that couldn't sink. 

"Mother and I were awakened by a dead silence. The engines had stopped... Mother asked, 'What is the trouble?' He said, 'Put your lifebelts on immediately and go up to the boat deck...you have time for nothing. The ship has struck an iceberg," she said.

Of the more than 2,000 passengers who set sail on the Titanic in April 1912, Harting's grandma Ruth was one of 710 who survived the tragedy.  Harting said she first learned about her grandma's history with the Titanic when she was 10 and that Ruth freely talked about it. 

"When I first found out about it I was very shocked," Harting said.

Ruth grew up in India where her parents served as missionaries.  When her younger brother Richard got sick, doctors advised Ruth's parents to get him back to America for treatment. So, Ruth, her mom and her two siblings - Richard, 2, and Marion,4 - booked tickets from South Hampton England to New York City aboard the RMS Titanic. 

"My grandmother was 12," Harting said. "She could remember everything and yet she was still alive when they rediscovered the Titanic." 

Ruth's father stayed back in India to finish some business before joining his family back in the states, a decision that according to Ruth's recount, saved his life. 

"...the time when so many of the women who had been put into lifeboats by their husbands, and told they would meet each other later, realized that they would never see each other again," Ruth said. 

In Ruth's recording she describes the Titanic, remembering it as a shiny, new boat with silver everywhere.  And she recalls the disastrous vessel she escaped.  She also  includes what she describes as the most terrifying sound she's ever heard. 

"...the cries of hundreds of people struggling in the ice cold water, crying for help with a cry that we knew could not be answered," Ruth said.  

Ruth heard those cries from the lifeboat she escaped the Titanic on.  She also notes how men had to cut the ropes that lowered the lifeboat because the pulleys got caught and another lifeboat was quickly coming down on top of them. Her mother and siblings got off of the Titanic, but on a different boat. Despite everything that happened on the Titanic, Ruth said on her recording that she never felt scared. 

"From the time we knew the Titanic had struck the iceberg until the Carpathia came to rescue us, I was not afraid. Every minute was exciting to me."

Ruth and her family members survived the Titanic disaster, one of the largest families to all come out alive.  She died in 1990 at the age of 90 and her ashes were scattered over the site of the shipwreck in the Atlantic ocean. 

"She was just a really great woman," Harting said. 

 

More News

Grid
List

Group must subpoena Confide in suit over Greitens, staff use of app
Group must subpoena Confide in suit over Greitens, staff use of app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge says there are a few key legal questions to be answered before he... More >>
47 minutes ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 1:40:00 PM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

JUNETEENTH : Mid-Mo remembers the end of slavery in the U.S.
JUNETEENTH : Mid-Mo remembers the end of slavery in the U.S.
JEFFERSON CITY- Juneteenth brings communities together to honor the official ending of slavery in the U.S. One group in Jefferson... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 11:17:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Missouri Democrats sue over Lt. Governor appointment
Missouri Democrats sue over Lt. Governor appointment
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Democratic Party is suing to block the appointment of Mike Kehoe as lieutenant governor.... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 11:10:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Missouri senators push back on border family separation
Missouri senators push back on border family separation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Trump administration policy to force separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 7:58:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Local programs help pay utility bills during summer months
Local programs help pay utility bills during summer months
COLUMBIA - Monday began Summer Safety Week and local programs are helping those in danger of not being able to... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 5:54:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Democratic ad slams Hawley over allegations against donor
Democratic ad slams Hawley over allegations against donor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Democratic political action committee is targeting Republican Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley for not... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 4:22:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Tuesday hearing to address Greitens' use of Confide app
Tuesday hearing to address Greitens' use of Confide app
COLE COUNTY - Former Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys will meet with lawyers Tuesday to discuss his use of the Confide... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Monday he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel multi-million dollar contract
Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel multi-million dollar contract
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri democrats want Governor Mike Parson fire his chief operating officer and cancel a contract awarded to... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri air conditioning companies are facing the busiest time of year amid a four-day heat advisory. Craig... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
COLUMBIA – The attorney representing the security guard who shot Anthony Warren at a Waffle House on New Year's Day... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
JEFFERSON CITY - The 600 block of Monroe Street will be closed until Friday. Construction crews are removing a retaining... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
BOONE COUNTY - A death, a huge cache of weapons and a suspect whose gun jammed as he was aiming... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:17:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the new lieutenant... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Boonville airport renovations up in the air
Boonville airport renovations up in the air
BOONVILLE - Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport may reach new heights after the city council accepted a bid and authorized a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 12:42:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
COLUMBIA - City public works crews will be repairing a road buckle on Providence Road between Blue Ridge Road and... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 11:39:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
BALLWIN (AP) — Another bear sighting has people concerned in part of Missouri, but this time, it's deep into... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 9:45:39 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
BOONE COUNTY – The Katy Trail will see more bike traffic than usual this week with the 2018 Katy Trail... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 90°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3pm 90°
4pm 89°
5pm 87°
6pm 81°