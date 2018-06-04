Columbia Women Help Build Affordable Housing

COLUMBIA - A group of 20 people volunteered to help build affordable housing Saturday Morning in recognition of National Women Build Week.

"The purpose of the event is to empower women. So, by getting women involved with this project that is providing decent affordable housing for families we are helping them be empowered to fight poverty," said Board President of Show/Me Central Habitat for Humanity, Laura Gerding.

Gerding explained the non-profit organization generally builds 10 houses a year in Columbia for residents that are in need. Because of Habitat's no-profit and no-interest loans and the work from volunteers, the mortgage payments are kept so low that residents with lower incomes

can afford to buy the houses.

"I think often women don't consider construction as part of something they would do or volunteer to do and by enabling them to get dirty it's a constructive way to make them feel apart of the habitat mission and also a constructive way to make them feel a part of something bigger," said Gerding.

Columbia Volunteer Natalie Hull thought the event was a nice way to meet others in the community that like to help.

"I think it's just really neat to work with somebody and realize someones dream of having their own home," said Hull.

A group of high school students had driven from St. Louis to volunteer for Habitat for 4 days, building a fundament, putting up dry walls and painting houses.

"It's heartwarming and uplifting," said April Peacock who got to work with the residents that would move into one of the renovated homes.

"Just knowing what it does, being able to be here, and working here is a good feeling," said Peacock.

More than 10.000 are expected to volunteer for the event on a national level at Habitat for Humanity Construction sites.