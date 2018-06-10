Columbia "yes" vote on Proposition 1 means no roll carts

COLUMBIA - With all precincts reporting, Columbia residents approved a ban on roll carts in Tuesday's election.

Proposition 1 had two options: "yes," which would approve the roll-cart ban, and "no," which would allow the discussion to continue.

Roll carts have been a huge topic of discussion when it comes to Columbia's trash collection.

Proponents of roll carts wanted to eliminate trash bags piling up on city streets, while opponents argued they are expensive and unattractive.

Councilman Michael Trapp held a watch party for election night at his house.

Trapp is part of the Committee for Roll Cart Choice. The committee advocates to continue discussion of implementing roll carts in Columbia with "Cheaper, Safer, Greener choices" signs.

The committee group members aren't the only ones who voted "no" to Proposition 1, which would continue the roll cart discussion.

Sarah Johnson voted "no" to Proposition 1. She said, "The Proposition 1 ultimately all it does is ban roll carts, and I don't think that's the right step for Columbia."

The final numbers, according to the Boone County Clerk's office, were 17,694 votes for "Yes" and 15,175 votes for "No."

Clerk's office numbers showed 54 percent of Columbia voters voted to approve the ban on roll carts, while 46 percent voted the opposite way.

KOMU 8 News also talked to the Solid Waste Advocacy Group, an organization that speaks out about banning roll carts in Columbia.

The organization said, "We appreciated the great voter turnout and input, and we will respectfully abide by the people's decision."