Columbia Zoning Changes Approved By Commission

COLUMBIA - The Planning and Zoning Commission approved all four proposals on its agenda on Thursday. The first proposal will allow the expansion of some sidewalks in the area. The second proposal will allow a three-lot resubdivision at the Crossing.

The third and fourth proposals are the largest. The third proposal will allow the construction of a building called "The Residences at Fifth and Conley." This building will provide more student housing and parking and numerous bike slots.

The fourth proposal is called "Columbia Imagined - The Plan for How We Live and Grow." This plan will replace Metro 2020, a plan from 2001. This proposal is focused on transportation.

City Council will make a final vote on all four proposals.